SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SPNE opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. SeaSpine has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

