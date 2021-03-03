SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.37.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

