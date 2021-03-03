SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

