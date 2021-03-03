SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEEK from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SKLTY remained flat at $$46.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. SEEK has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $46.28.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

