SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in February

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the January 28th total of 417,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 526.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock remained flat at $$13.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

