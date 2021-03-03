Sei Investments Co. Acquires 100,422 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 274.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,422 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Open Lending worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

