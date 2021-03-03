Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,033 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,450,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,281 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,266,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avantor by 748.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after buying an additional 2,786,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 680,674 shares of company stock worth $18,684,393. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

