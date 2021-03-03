Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ABB stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.