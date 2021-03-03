Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 136,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.90. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

