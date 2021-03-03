Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of La-Z-Boy worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 187.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $174,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

