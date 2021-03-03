Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of MasTec worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

MTZ stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

