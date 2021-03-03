Sei Investments Co. Has $4.37 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $145.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.