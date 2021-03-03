Sei Investments Co. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

