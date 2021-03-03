Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,506 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,470,000 after purchasing an additional 202,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,508,000 after purchasing an additional 161,593 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,095 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,875.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $210,847. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWXT opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

