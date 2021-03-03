Sei Investments Co. Purchases 90,139 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,714 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

