Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 21.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSIT opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.