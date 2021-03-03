Semux Achieves Market Cap of $194,449.99 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Semux token can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $194,449.99 and $2,308.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007636 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001488 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

