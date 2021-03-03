Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

