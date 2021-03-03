Sepio Capital LP Acquires Shares of 12,619 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $113.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $132.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

