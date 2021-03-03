Sepio Capital LP Acquires Shares of 43,211 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

ADM opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

