Sepio Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 686.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

