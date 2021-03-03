Sepio Capital LP Buys 5,432 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 378.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $374.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.37 and a 200 day moving average of $412.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

