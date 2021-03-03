Sepio Capital LP Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 147,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

NYSE:C opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.