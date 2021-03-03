Sepio Capital LP Buys Shares of 14,189 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 224,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

