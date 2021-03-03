Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

