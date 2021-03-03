Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,024 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Health Catalyst worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $458,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $112,468.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,245 shares of company stock worth $8,015,160 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.