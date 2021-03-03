Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33.

