Sepio Capital LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Gartner by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gartner by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

IT stock opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $148.01. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

