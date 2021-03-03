Sepio Capital LP Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -257.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

