Sepio Capital LP Has $2.71 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after buying an additional 2,795,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after buying an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after buying an additional 1,187,025 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after buying an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

