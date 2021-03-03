Sepio Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Match Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Match Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $151.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -231.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,557 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,910. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

