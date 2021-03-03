Sepio Capital LP Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

