Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

