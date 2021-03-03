Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

MDY stock opened at $463.39 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $470.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

