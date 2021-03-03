Sepio Capital LP Purchases 2,357 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

