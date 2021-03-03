Sepio Capital LP Purchases 2,714 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

MANH stock opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

