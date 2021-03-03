Sepio Capital LP Purchases 3,575 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $295,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in IAA by 27.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in IAA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IAA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

IAA opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

