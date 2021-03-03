Sepio Capital LP Purchases 40,191 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 218.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.46% of Forte Biosciences worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

FBRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $378.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.