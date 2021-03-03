Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $313.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $342.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

