Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 535.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,131,000 after buying an additional 642,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

