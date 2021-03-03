Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,246 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

