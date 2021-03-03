Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,783 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

