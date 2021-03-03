Sepio Capital LP Sells 895 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $450.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

