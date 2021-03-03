Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.49. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 489,573 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $119,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

