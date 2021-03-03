Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.68% from the company’s current price.

MCRB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,963. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after purchasing an additional 252,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 731,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

