Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.68% from the company’s current price.
MCRB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,963. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
