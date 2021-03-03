Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

MCRB traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 64,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,963. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

