Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.
Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $801.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.26. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
