Serum Hits One Day Volume of $170.55 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Serum has a market cap of $271.46 million and approximately $170.55 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.43 or 0.00010652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.19 or 0.00477109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00074883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00079206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00084029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.00487927 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

