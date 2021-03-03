ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $513.67 and last traded at $516.00. 1,804,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,452,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $549.30.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.
In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
