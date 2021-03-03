ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $513.67 and last traded at $516.00. 1,804,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,452,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $549.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

