SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SGSOY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

