SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SGSOY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

